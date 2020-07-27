Shane Stewart Wins Opener at Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- "There's no better feeling," Stewart said about winning with the World of Outlaws at Williams Grove. "This isn't my best track, but I've had good runs. Just was never able to capitalize on the win. Just happy to be here." . https://www.williamsgrove.com/



After losing his full-time ride with CJB Motorsports at the end of 2019 and no firm prospect on a full-time ride for this year, Stewart considered quitting racing. But Bernie Stuebgen called to offer a part-time deal in the Indy Race Parts #71 car.



It was an offer Stewart knew he had to capitalize on. And he had, even before Williams Grove, putting the #71 in the top-five about every time he hit the track with it. A win was near, but still missing each time. The half-mile Williams Grove Speedway is not the track he expected to get his first win with the team at either. Stewart won at the speedway in 2017, but never pieced together consistent finishes after.



However, during the opening night of the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals, Stewart was the maestro of the paperclip-shaped clay oval.



He won his Drydene Heat Race and then won the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash, putting him on the pole for the 25-lap race. Then, when the main event went green, he rocketed ahead of second-place Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, PA, and pulled away from the field.



From then on, no one could touch the Bixby, OK driver. Stewart's car looked to have 10 more horsepower than everyone else the way it launched ahead of the field on restarts and added seconds between them every lap. He led all 25 laps to claim his 35th career World of Outlaws win and become the 10th different winner this year with the Series. Stewart gave a lot of credit for his dominating win to Stuebgen – who had won a World of Outlaws race at Williams Grove before with Gio Scelzi in 2018 – and his Charlie Garrett Racing Engine.



"We spent the day at Charlie Garrett's yesterday, and we had stories of (two-time World of Outlaws champion) Jason Meyers and all of the success he's had with Champion Racing Oil's Brian Brown," Stewart said. "He told me story that the first time he met Jason he told him, 'Hey, I'm going to see you in Victory Lane tonight,' because that was the first time that Jason had run one of Charlie's motors. And Charlie puts such joy and pride in his motors that he puts a little bit of pressure on you. And he said the same thing to me tonight. He said, 'I'll see you in Victory Lane."



The World of Outlaws, an international racing tour with superstar drivers, features incredibly powerful and fast 410ci winged sprint cars. The Champion Racing Oil National Open is a key part of the series championship that includes 94 race nights at 50 different tracks across 22 states and 3 Canadian provinces. https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology.



This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



