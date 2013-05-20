Shanghai Expo 2013 Kicks Start from 31 May 2013 - 2 June 2013 in Shanghai

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Maxim Trader has today announced it has again been invited to participate in the 9th staging of Shanghai Investment Management & Financial Expo, scheduled to take place on 31 May 2013 - 2 June 2013 at West Hall Gate 2, Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Centre, located at No. 88 Caobao Road, Xuhui District in Shanghai.



Maxim Trader, which has been assigned booths A82B, A82,A83,A98B, A98 and A99, is again anticipating in yet another exciting event.



“This much anticipated and eagerly awaited event will be the biggest ever to be held in China, and is expected to attract more than a million visitors, and of course, we are excited to be a part of this world renowned business expo,” says Dr. Andrew, a spokesperson for Maxim Capital Limited, founded by a group of experienced and enthusiastic traders, financial analysts and actuaries whose aim is to provide the best trading solutions for the trading industry.



“We will have daily wheel of fortune lucky draws where total prize money of USD1,000,000 will be given away,” adds Dr. Andrew.



The 2013 Shanghai Investment Management & Financial Expo has specially invited industry gurus to conduct financial talks and share the secrets of making money during these uncertain economic times.



“We expect this expo to be a tremendous success and one that will gain Maxim Trader permanent recognition as a leading innovative financial services provider,” notes Dr. Andrew, Chief Operating Officer of Maxim Capital Limited, subsidiary of Royale Group Holding Inc. a public listed Financial and Investment Trusts company in the United States.



As a financial facilitator and market research house, Maxim Trader has operations throughout Europe, and more recently, in the emerging financial powerhouses of Asia like China, Hong Kong, South Korea and South East Asia.



For further information, please contact Dr. Andrew via telephone at (+64) 9801-0373 or email at support@maximtrader.com



FROM: Maxim Capital Limited, MAXIM HQ and International, Level 8, 10/12 Scotia Place, Suite 11, Auckland City Centre, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand (http://www.maximtrader.com)



MEDIA CONTACT: Dr. Andrew, Tel (+64) 9801 0373 support@maximtrader.com