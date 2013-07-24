Shanghai Formote Exhibition Service Co., Ltd Manages the 4th Overseas Property and Immigration and Investment Fair in Shanghai

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Shanghai Formote Exhibition Service Co., Ltd is managing the 4th Overseas Property and Immigration and Investment Fair in Shanghai this autumn. People from the different sectors of the business industry are sure to give attendees an impressive investment show that will be held in mainland China.



The expo is made to give overseas companies an ideal platform where they can invest in different projects that are offered in the Chinese market. There are many high potential companies in the market that are sure to give investors from different parts of the world a chance to deal with their needs and get into the profitable Chinese market with ease.



Aside from the 4th Overseas Property and Immigration and Investment Fair, there are also other property show and immigration show that the company will manage. It is the company that will make local and international businesses reach out with other business enthusiasts in the industry and make it possible to get in touch with professionals in the business world. Since the company manages several expos other than the upcoming expo this autumn, many businesses are given the opportunity to learn from the experts and be in contact with rich people in the Chinese industry and make the expo the right place to exchange investments with popular companies.



Through the managing services that Shanghai Formote Exhibition Service Co., Ltd can provide, there is no doubt that people will be given the opportunity to deal with their needs through the investment show . Businesses in different sectors are given the opportunity to invest or meet those who are willing to make business with as a part of success.



About Shanghai Formote Exhibition Service Co., Ltd

Shanghai Formote Exhibition Service Co., Ltd is a company located at China and has been the one responsible for making large expos and exhibition regarding for businesses and other sectors that need it. What they provide are impressive exhibits and promotions and campaigns that are sure to call the attention of all business investors and exhibitors from different places.



To get more information about the upcoming exhibitions under the management of the company, visit their site at http://www.opifair.com . All inquiries can all be sent through email, send it to opifair@126.com or just give them a call at +86-21-3117 3942.



