Shanghai Jinpei Introduces a New Range of Super Capacitors for High Power Performance

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- With their new and revolutionary Super capacitors , China based Shanghai Jinpei electronic component manufacturer is going to redefine the operational efficiencies of products and devices by adding some enhanced capabilities. The company is well aware of the industry trends and how electronic goods manufacturers always endeavor to produce products with better attributes. Shanghai Jinpei has developed this new series of capacitors that will allow industries to achieve an enhanced production capacity of high-quality products while keeping their operational cost to the minimum.



The company maintains that these capacitors are always liked by the industry because of their low ESR and incredibly large duty cycles. These capacitors keep functioning for years without requiring any repair and maintenance and thus allow manufacturers to offer extended product guarantees to the end-customers. Due to a long product guarantee, often companies build their reputation in the marketplace and help increase their customer base. Today, consumers like products that they can keep using for years without any hassles and don’t require to dedicate time in their repair and maintenance. And Shanghai Jinpei’s improved capacitors help manufacturing the high-quality products that keep functioning in an error-free manner for long years.



They supply large capacity Ceramic chip capacitors that are difficult to find with other electronic component manufacturers. These large capacitors operate in an error-free manner and allow product manufacturers to develop goods according to their chosen parameters. However, they have a series of capacitors for manufacturers to choose from. The company maintains that all capacitors from this series are rated for a high level of energy storage and are perfect to be used in devices that can serve the purpose of the modern consumer.



One can choose from different operating temperature range, storage temperature range, capacitance tolerance and other attributes. All electronic product manufacturers can be rest assured of getting components of their choice from Shanghai Jinpei. Moreover, the company caters to the specific requirements of their clients and always promote customized product developments. One can learn more about their different types of capacitors by visiting the website http://www.shjinpei.cn



About Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company

Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company was founded in 2005 and has over 30 years experience in the R&D of capacitors. With their strong R&D base, the company is producing a diverse range of advanced and superior technology capacitors for the electronic and electrical industries. The company has always been committed to delivering unconventional and highly technical design and development with a strong technical team, and keeps adding innovative products from time to time.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Mr. Zeng

Telephone: 86-21-31263693

Fax: 86-21-68062072-808

Email: capacitor@shjinpei.com.cn

Website: http://www.shjinpei.cn