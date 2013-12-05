Shanghai Jinpei Introduces a New Series of Tantalum Capacitors for Applications to Keep Functioning in Harsh Weather Conditions

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and power supply solutions is now announcing to introduce their new series of Tantalum capacitors that can be used in telecommunication computer camcorder and mobile phone sets and other products. These capacitors are designed to offer more sustainable capabilities to the electronic applications, allowing them to withstand the harsh weather conditions.



These capacitors have been rated for operating in high temperature range and are capable of meeting a very high capacitance tolerance. This is the reason why manufacturers prefer using these capacitors in their electronic products. The spokesperson for Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company reveals, “For the fast growing electronics industry, these capacitors help serve the purpose of manufacturing superior quality electronic products. Due to the enhanced capabilities of these capacitors, manufacturers are now producing more durable products that can tolerate harsh environmental factors.”



The spokesperson further states that their laser-marked cases bring down the DC leakage to the lowest level and this is the reason why these capacitors improve the efficiency of the devices in which they are used. Their tantalum chip capacitor is suitable to be used in SMT electronic boards because of their Low ESR value. The company establishes that these are their Ultra capacitors that can be easily used in various applications. According to them, the specific attributes of these capacitors have been chosen after analyzing the specific industry needs and with an objective of providing manufacturers with a superior-capacity electronic component for their manufacturing needs.



The company maintains that because of their higher tolerance level, these capacitors play an important role in the manufacturing of highly durable electronic devices. Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company has been a pioneer in upgrading their electronic components with superior technical specifications to promote the growth and development of the electronic industry and this new series of capacitors are greatly welcomed by the industries. To learn more about these new capacitor series, one many visit the website http://www.shjinpei.cn



About Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company

Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company was founded in 2005 and has over 30 years experience in the R&D of capacitors. With their strong R&D base, the company is producing a diverse range of advanced and superior technology capacitors for the electronic and electrical industries. The company has always been committed to delivering unconventional and highly technical design and development with a strong technical team, and keeps adding innovative products from time to time.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Mr.Zeng

Telephone: 86-21-31263693

Fax: 86-21-68062072-808

Email: capacitor@shjinpei.com.cn

Website: http://www.shjinpei.cn