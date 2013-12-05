Shanghai Jinpei Introduces Ceramic Chip Capacitors as High Reliability MLCCs to Be Used in Various Applications

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The leading manufacturer of high-capacity capacitors based in China now announces to introduce their Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors that can be used in various electronic applications because of their customization features that can be easily achieved by changing their configurations as per one’s suitability. With the help of various load configurations, these capacitors can help serve various purposes of the electronic industry and are fast gaining popularity among the worldwide customers for their superior technical specifications and the highly rated performance.



According to the company sources, these capacitors have been specifically designed to meet the highly functional component requirements of the electronic industry. After a careful analysis of the present-day’s industrial needs, the engineers and the R&D specialists at the Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company have come out with these capacitors which are often considered as the high-reliability MLCCs that can be used to improve the functional efficiency of an electronic application.



The capacitors are available in standard sizes and their compact dimension makes them a desirable electronic component to be used easily in various applications with different design features. Speaking about their small size multilayer capacitors, the spokesperson of the company reveals, “The electronic industry is undergoing a continuous evolution and products are being manufactured with various ergonomics so as to make them more feature-rich and with a greater visual appeal at the same time. Our new capacitors with their compact size allow manufacturers to carry out their design innovations and bring out exceptional quality products to lure their customers.”



These high capacitance Electrolytic Capacitors have been provided with an excellent epoxy resin coating that makes them highly resistant to heat, humidity and high voltage loads. It also provides it with a desired level of mechanical strength ensuring its long-lasting durability. According to the company, these multilayer capacitors are the best electronic components that can be used in a number of applications due to their many advantageous features. In order to learn more about the technical specifications and features of these capacitors, one may visit the website http://www.shjinpei.cn



About Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company

Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company was founded in 2005 and has over 30 years experience in the R&D of capacitors. With their strong R&D base, the company is producing a diverse range of advanced and superior technology capacitors for the electronic and electrical industries. The company has always been committed to delivering unconventional and highly technical design and development with a strong technical team, and keeps adding innovative products from time to time.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Mr. Zeng

Telephone: 86-21-31263693

Fax: 86-21-68062072-808

Email: capacitor@shjinpei.com.cn

Website: http://www.shjinpei.cn