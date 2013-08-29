Shanghai Jinpei Introduces High-Reliability Multilayer Chip Capacitors for Various Applications

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company, the leading supplier of a wide variety of capacitors, now announces to introduce their all-new high-capability Multilayer Chip Capacitors. These new capacitors can be used in various industries and have been designed to operate at different temperature levels, as per the need of the applications or devices. Packaged in a small unit, these capacitors can easily be used in electronics applications and other components.



According to the company sources, these new high reliability capacitors have been manufactured after sensing a demand for capacitors that can meet the manufacturing needs of high-end electronic devices. The company maintains that there is a huge competition in the electronics industry and most of the electronic item manufacturers are under tremendous pressure to keep innovating and introducing new gadgets and devices in the market. And capacitors are the essential component of any electronic device. This is the reason why the company’s high-quality capacitors such as gold capacitors are in great demand today.



Shanghai Jinpei has added new capacitors that have compact dimensions and are suitable for many small-size applications of the modern time. These capacitors can be an ideal choice with their standardized weight and size to fit suitably in many devices across many industries. After receiving wide appreciations from some of the leading electronics item manufacturers, the company has now started mass production of the high-capacity tantalum capacitors to meet the demand of the global companies. They keep in mind special customer requirements and ship capacitors that can be fully compliant with the production norms in particular countries.



By supplying high-end capacitors, Shanghai Jinpei is driving the progress of the electronics industry and thus playing an important role in promoting innovation. All capacitors have been optimized for great performance and an in-house team of quality control specialists makes sure that the only the best quality capacitors are shipped to the clients. This is the reason why electronic item manufacturing clients of the company are developing new products to win their customers. All electronic item manufacturers can learn more about their high-capacity capacitors by visiting their website http://www.shjinpei.cn/



About Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company

Shanghai Jinpei Electronic Company was founded in 2005 and has over 30 years experience in the R&D of capacitors. With their strong R&D base, the company is producing a diverse range of advanced and superior technology capacitors for the electronic and electrical industries. The company has always been committed to delivering unconventional and highly technical design and development with a strong technical team, and keeps adding innovative products from time to time.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Mr.Zeng

Telephone: 86-21-31263693

Fax: 86-21-68062072-808

Email: capacitor@shjinpei.com.cn

Website: http://www.shjinpei.cn/