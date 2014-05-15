Shanghai Tokyo Café Adds Asian Flavor to College Park Restaurant Scene

College Park, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- There are lots of different reasons to eat Asian cuisine, and it is extremely popular in many countries around the world. The best thing about this particular type of cuisine is that it is so delicious and healthy at the same time, which is why Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and many other types of restaurants have become staples in the American diet. Those who want to eat healthy food that also tastes good will definitely want to look into everything that Asian cuisine has to offer.



Asian food of all kinds can be delicious and good for your body, and there is certainly a variety to choose from. You will find that each type of Asian cuisine has different types of dishes and food, so there is truly something for everyone. This type of cuisine typically has a nice balance of meat and vegetables, so it is very nutritious. There are certain restaurants that have better Asian food than others though, which is important to be careful about where you eat.



The Shanghai Tokyo Café has a reputation in the College Park area for serving some of the best tasting Asian food around. Those who want to start improving their diet and expanding their horizons when it comes to what they eat will definitely be interested in what this particular restaurant has to offer. Since 2011 the Shanghai Tokyo Café has been a very popular place for people in the area to get delicious Asian cuisine which is always prepared with the freshest ingredients. It can be difficult to find the right place to get gourmet Asian cuisine, but this restaurant takes pride in its dedication to serving its customers only the best.



With over 25 years of restaurant experience, Joe Chen is an expert when it comes to running this type of business and making sure that all of the food that is prepared is mouth-watering and fresh. Asian cuisine has become incredibly popular, especially in America, and for very good reason. The Tokyo Shanghai Café has an extensive menu with a myriad of choices, ranging from sashimi bowls to sushi rolls and everything in between. With very low prices, excellent service, and gourmet food, it is no wonder that this restaurant is a favorite of those who live in College Park. If you want to try something new, you will definitely want to pay a visit to the Shanghai Tokyo Café.



About Shanghai Tokyo Café

Shanghai Tokyo Café is a family-friendly restaurant in College Park, MD serving Asian dishes from China, Japan and Thailand. Every dish is made with fresh and savory ingredients that make the food not only delicious, but healthy as well. Come enjoy a complete sushi menu as well. Bring the whole family or close friends and taste Asia right in College Park.



Contact:

8300 Baltimore Ave. Suite 102

College Park, MD 20740

301-220-1998

URL: http://shanghaitokyodiner.com/