Shangrila Farms - 100% Natural Coffee, Honey and Skincare Products

Croton-on-Hudson, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Shangrila Farms is pleased to announce the launch of their totally new website. Get a quick overview of their delicious natural coffee, honey and skincare products and find out which one fits you the most! Check out http://www.shangrilafarms.com and let the Malik family show you around the wonderful nature of the Yunnan province and their colorful, high quality natural products brand.



Shangrila Farms simplified their product section to find the products that you like faster than ever. Shopping has never been easier thanks to the ‘add to cart’ button for each product. Find products you love, and one click is sufficient to get them delivered to your door. You don’t have to leave the comfort of your home, and just remember; ‘it is good for you, but best for the planet!’



Under the press section, they have collected all their newspaper articles, video’s, awards and newsletters. You don’t have to look for them anymore; they did the job for you! Keep yourself updated about their latest projects, products, discounts and competitions by following them on Weibo: http://weibo.com/shangrilafarms and Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Shangrila-Farms/104038319646983 . Time to get involved in this community.



If you visit the website, you will find that Shangrila Farms is a socially responsible business that brings you the finest in natural products. They are specialized in natural products, with an added value proposition of supporting rural farmers and local artisans. In the long run, Shangrila Farms aims to become the leading socially-minded enterprise in China by integrating the value chain from growers to customers under a unified brand and retail platform that provides a range of quality food and lifestyle products. They take great care in selecting only pure and delicious products to give customers a healthier alternative. Eating natural whole foods and using natural skin care products can have wide ranging health benefits.



Shangrila Farms fine Arabica Coffee Beans come from the pristine mountains of Southern Yunnan. They are grown by local coffee farmers in remote areas at 800 to 1200 meters above sea level. The farmers use green growing practices and avoid the use of chemicals or pesticides. Only the highest quality beans from the harvest are used.



Their Honey is 100 percent pure and carefully bottled to ensure purity and quality. They work closely with the farmers and source from ecological zones and remote mountainous areas. They monitor beekeeping practices to make sure their honey is nutritious and pure, free from pesticides and other contaminants.



Shangrila Botanicals are made from pure, organic ingredients that nourish your skin in a natural way. Because our skin absorbs everything we put on it, Shangrila Farms believe that skincare products should be full of ingredients that are truly good for your skin. The Botanical soaps are made by cold process, which means that they are made at low temperatures to preserve the original nutritive properties of the ingredients. The soaps are 100 percent natural, made from a variety of fresh flowers and plant essences.



Beside the beekeeping project, Shangrila Farms is committed to giving back to their community. They use a portion of proceeds from your purchase to help support the Yunnan Mountain Handicraft Center’s projects for cultural preservation, community service and poverty alleviation in mountainous Yunnan province. YMHC has many important projects in the local community of Shangri-La.



About Shangrila Farms Company

When the Malik family discovered Shangri-La in Yunnan Province for the first time in their lives, Sahra, Alia and Safi were astonished by the beautiful scenery, pristine air and bountiful valleys enclosed in snow-capped mountains. Shangri-La, which means heavenly place, was truly that, with wild flowers in bloom, bees and butterflies and crystal blue skies with pure white clouds.



They have decided to set up a company to help farmers in Shangri-La improve their quality of life and give them a helping hand to make a connection with the outside world to sell their natural products.



They want to bring the concept of organic and healthy life style to people in China. This is the dream that started Shangrila Farms.



Contact Details

ShangrilaFarms

Sahra Malik

sahra@shangrilafarms.com

www.shangrilafarms.com

F5 Yaquyuan, King’s Garden Villa | No. 18, Xiao Yun Lu | Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100125

(+86)-10-84510613