Shape Architecture Warns of Imminent Crackdown on Planning Permissions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Clients looking to develop their homes with the addition of basement extensions are now frequently obtaining planning permission and deferring construction for several years. This has in part been motivated by moves on the part of planning authorities to restrict the amount of subterranean development they will allow.



An Englishman’s home is his castle, so the saying goes. Castles however were a constant endeavour taking hundreds of years to complete, so it is no surprise the average Englishman gets the urge to extend the reach of his home upon occasion with a high quality extension. Not only does it increase the living space, but the equity of his home as well. Shape Architecture has provided light filled contemporary basement extensions throughout London and is receiving record numbers of enquiries.



For example several London boroughs are limiting the size of basement extensions that they will approve. We have seen Fulham and Hammersmith restricting the extent of development below gardens recently and the direction of travel for local authority planning guidance seems clear. Given the move towards limiting the size and extent of basement approvals Shape Architecture is urging homeowners to take advantage of the current planning guidelines across various London boroughs by applying for planning permission now.



In a related move Shape Architecture has now focused their website on their private residential portfolio with particular emphasis on London basement conversions (http://www.shape-architecture.co.uk/londonbasements/)



A spokesperson for Shape-Architecture.co.uk explained, “When it comes to property development there is most certainly a race amongst homeowners. Extending a home can add real value to the resale value of the building, especially if the extension is handled by professional architects. Shape Architecture can provide creative vision allied to technical expertise and an extensive portfolio of projects.”



About Shape Architecture

Shape Architecture specialises in residential design covering all project types and sizes, with particular expertise in basement conversions in London. Shape Architecture has continuously demonstrated the ability to deliver innovative concepts as real buildings. For more information, please visit: http://www.shape-architecture.co.uk