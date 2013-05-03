Shape-Architecture.co.uk Offers Premium Architecture and Design Services in London

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- A good architect has the creativity and innovation needed to make any design project beautiful. Today, an architect can design buildings from the ground-up to be sustainable, striking, and functional. But finding the right architect in a big city like London can be difficult.



At Shape-Architecture.co.uk, visitors will learn about one architecture firm that aims to be the top company in the city. Shape-Architecture.co.uk is the online home of Shape Architecture, a chartered RIBA architectural practice that works throughout London and the South-East. The company works in a number of different fields, including residential, school, and community sectors.



Shape Architecture also designs buildings with a few unique qualities that differentiate the team of architects in London from its competition:



“The buildings we create revolve around principles of space, light, and transparency. We use colour and materials to create buildings that delight our clients. Our goal is to create buildings designed for an environmentally sustainable future.”



At Shape-Architecture.co.uk, visitors will find a selection of building designs created by Shape Architecture over the years. Those buildings include primary schools, private homes, mixed-use apartments, and a number of other projects.



The website explains that Shape Architecture specializes in designing projects at sensitive sites. In areas where the environment is fragile, the team of London architects focuses in creating contemporary designs that blend manmade creations with the natural beauty and surroundings. The company has a track record of successfully obtaining planning permission at sensitive sites.



Shape Architecture has fifteen years of experience in building sustainable, energy-efficient buildings. The firm is also committed to customising clients’ buildings to whatever their unique needs may be, and underpinning all of this work is a ‘wealth’ of technical expertise:



“We’ve designed projects throughout London and the South-East. We design every project to combine the beauty of architecture with the natural elegance of the surrounding environment. And we underpin all our work with the technical expertise to manage even the most complex projects. From photovoltaic cell arrangements to heat pumps and other renewable technologies, we’re committed to solving strategic design issues.”



