Shapewear Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Nike, Adidas, Triumph

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Shapewear Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Shapewear market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nike (United States), Adidas (Germany), Triumph (Switzerland), Spanx (United States), HanesBrands (United States), Wacoal (Japan), Leonisa (Colombia), Spiegel (United States), Anita (Germany), Ann Chery (United States)



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Shapewear market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Shapewear Market Breakdown by Application (Basic Use, Athletic Use, Others) by Type (Control camisoles, Corsets, Body shapers, Singlets, Body briefs, Saree shapewear) by Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Discounters, Others) by End User (Male, Female) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ME. The Shapewear market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.38 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.26 Billion.



Definition:

Shapewear refers to a type of undergarment designed to shape and support the body, creating a more flattering silhouette. Shapewear can come in a variety of styles, including bodysuits, waist cinchers, thigh shapers, and more.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Shapewear Market: Control camisoles, Corsets, Body shapers, Singlets, Body briefs, Saree shapewear



Key Applications/end-users of Shapewear Market: Basic Use, Athletic Use, Others



Market Trends:

Increased focus on body positivity and inclusivity has led to the development of shapewear that is designed to enhance natural curves rather than completely alter the body's shape.



Market Drivers:

Growing interest in fashion and beauty, with consumers seeking to enhance their appearance through various means, including shapewear.



Market Opportunities:

Expansion into new markets, such as men's shapewear and plus-size shapewear.



