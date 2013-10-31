Share and Discuss Baseball Stories - Win $50 Gift Card

Lund, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The Boston Red Sox may have won the world series, but online there are still plenty of baseball related news and stories to talk about. The social media site thedailyinning.com tempts baseball fans everywhere to prolong the season by announcing a competition among all registered users to the site - the main prize being a $50 gift card to amazon.com.



The contest in question has already started and will run until December 3 this year, when the winners will be picked. Everyone that has registered a free account at the Daily Inning website during this time are eligible to win the main prize, provided that they have participated in the content sharing aspects of the site.



Full contest rules (they are very short simple) are found here: http://www.thedailyinning.com/contest-post-on-the-daily-inning-and-win/



Adding a new story to the site takes just a couple of minutes and can be done either by using the "submit a link" box or by installing an easy to use bookmark button in the toolbar of the web browser. Each new story is easily customized with a unique description, image and tags.



All stories somehow related to baseball - watching, playing, coaching, betting, bloopers etc - are welcome on the site.



About The Daily Inning

The Daily Inning is a social media site that was started earlier this year and that offers similar functionality like big content submission and bookmarking sites like Digg or ScoopIT. With one important exception - the website accepts only stories that are related to baseball.



Contact info:

Contact person: Mikael Berglund

Location: Lund, Sweden

Phone: 358 41 492 2198

Email: contact@thedailyinning.com

Website: http://www.thedailyinning.com