Shared Cloud Infrastructure for Enterprise Applications: 2014 - 2019 - Market Analysis and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Many enterprise organizations have begun the year with aggressive plans to make their infrastructure Cloud-ready. In earlier years enterprises took baby steps towards building Cloud Infrastructure for various reasons. However, 2014 will see enterprise adoption of Cloud Infrastructure on a broader scale and in a very methodical manner.



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The principal advantages of collaborative hosted platforms and services far outweigh the shortcomings including security and reliability concerns. The market for Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure through 2019 represents a significant opportunity to those companies that position themselves to exploit opportunities.



Shared Cloud Infrastructure for Enterprise Applications: Market Analysis and Forecast 2014 - 2019 is must read for Cloud vendors, service providers, and network operators as well as anyone involved in Enterprise infrastructure planning, budgeting, and strategy. Our research findings indicate that most major business needs will be met by anticipated targeted solutions to address requirements, bridging the gap between enterprises and providers of IaaS. We see the market growth through 2019 in Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure growing to $6.63 billion with a CAGR of 29.7%.



Target Audience:



- Telecom service providers

- API management companies

- Cloud and virtualization vendors

- Telecom managed service providers

- Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

- Cloud infrastructure and service providers

- SMB and enterprise companies of all types



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Table of Contents:



1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 6

1.1 TRENDS IN CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE AND ADOPTION BY ENTERPRISES THROUGH 2014 6

1.2 OVERVIEW OF ENTERPRISE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE 6

1.3 MARKETS FOR ENTERPRISE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE 2014 - 2019 7



2.0 INTRODUCTION 9

2.1 IT TEAMS ARE FORCED TO OPTIMIZE IT INFRASTRUCTURE WITH REDUCED BUDGETS 9

2.2 VIRTUAL INFRASTRUCTURE MAKING SIGNIFICANT INROADS WITH ENTERPRISE 9

2.3 CLOUD COMPUTING ENABLES RESOURCE SHARING WITHIN ENTERPRISE 10

2.4 INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) AN OPTION FOR PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE 11

2.4.1 COMPARISON BETWEEN PUBLIC CLOUD AND PRIVATE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE OFFERINGS: 11

2.5 PRIVATE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (PRIVATE IAAS) AND SECURITY 12

2.6 ROLE OF MULTI-TENANCY IN ENTERPRISE CLOUD COMPUTING 13



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3.0 ENTERPRISE IAAS 15

3.1 KEY ELEMENTS IN ENTERPRISE IAAS ADOPTION 16

3.1.1 OPTIONS TO REDUCE INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS 16

3.1.2 ENTERPRISE TO USE CLOUD IAAS FOR AUTOMATION AND SELF-SERVICE 16

3.1.3 QUICK AND FLEXIBLE PROVISION OF IT RESOURCES 17

3.1.4 ABILITY TO MOVE CRITICAL WORKLOAD TO THE CLOUD 17

3.1.5 DATA SECURITY AND DATA RETRIEVAL 17

3.1.6 INTEROPERABILITY, COHERENCY AND ORCHESTRATION 17

3.1.7 CONSISTENT AND HIGH IO PERFORMANCE AND BANDWIDTH 17

3.1.8 STORAGE 18

3.1.9 ENTERPRISE TO USE CLOUD IAAS FOR APPLICATION OPERATION 18



4.0 COMPANIES AND SOLUTIONS 21

4.1 MULTIVENDOR OR INTEGRATION OF BEST-IN-CLASS SOLUTIONS 21

4.2 STEP-BY-STEP APPROACH AND SINGLE COMPONENT OFFERINGS 21

4.3 COMPANIES AND SOLUTIONS 22

4.3.1 AT&T 22

4.3.2 CIRRACORE 22

4.3.3 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 23

4.3.4 COLT 23

4.3.5 CSC 24

4.3.6 FUJITSU 24

4.3.7 HP 25

4.3.8 IBM 26

4.3.9 MICROSOFT 27

4.3.10 ORACLE 28

4.3.11 TELSTRA 29

4.3.12 VERIZON TERREMARK 29

4.3.13 VMWARE INC. 29



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