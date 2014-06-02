Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Many enterprise organizations have begun the year with aggressive plans to make their infrastructure Cloud-ready. In earlier years enterprises took baby steps towards building Cloud Infrastructure for various reasons. However, 2014 will see enterprise adoption of Cloud Infrastructure on a broader scale and in a very methodical manner.



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The principal advantages of collaborative hosted platforms and services far outweigh the shortcomings including security and reliability concerns. The market for Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure through 2019 represents a significant opportunity to those companies that position themselves to exploit opportunities.



Shared Cloud Infrastructure for Enterprise Applications: Market Analysis and Forecast 2014 - 2019 is must read for Cloud vendors, service providers, and network operators as well as anyone involved in Enterprise infrastructure planning, budgeting, and strategy. Our research findings indicate that most major business needs will be met by anticipated targeted solutions to address requirements, bridging the gap between enterprises and providers of IaaS. We see the market growth through 2019 in Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure growing to $6.63 billion with a CAGR of 29.7%.



Target Audience:



Telecom service providers

API management companies

Cloud and virtualization vendors

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

Cloud infrastructure and service providers

SMB and enterprise companies of all types



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