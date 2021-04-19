Shared Mobility Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : BlaBlaCar, Chariot, Car2go, DriveNow

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Shared Mobility Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Shared Mobility Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Shared Mobility The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BlaBlaCar (France),Chariot (United States),Car2go (United States),Conduent (United States),Didi (China),DriveNow (Germany),Faxi (United Kingdom),Gett (United States),Lyft (United States),Moovel (Germany),Skeddadle (United States),Uber (United States)



Definition

Shared mobility as transportation services and shared use of cars, motorcycle, and other travel modes among users either concurrently or one after another. It has grown enormously in recent years as a renewed interest in urbanism and increasing energy, environmental and economic concerns have intensified the need for sustainable alternatives.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Shared Mobility Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



What's Trending in Market:

Adoption of Intelligent Transportation Systems in Various Developed Economies



Challenges:

Reluctance Towards Sharing Personal Vehicle with Strangers in Ride Sharing



Opportunities:

Availability of Real-Time Information Pertaining to Parking and Congestion in both



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Use of Smartphones And Connected Vehicles

Traffic Congestion in Prominent Cities Worldwide

Surging Fuel Costs are Impelling Individuals to Shift Towards Alternative Transportation Solutions



The Global Shared Mobility Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Vehicle Type (Cars, Two-Wheelers, Others), Service (Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Content of Global Shared Mobility Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Shared Mobility market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Shared Mobility Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Shared Mobility

Chapter 4: Presenting the Shared Mobility Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Shared Mobility market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Shared Mobility Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Shared Mobility Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



