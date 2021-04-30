Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit for Investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- An investor, who purchased in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and/or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and/or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) between December 31, 2018 through February 22, 2021, that the defendants violated Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants in the Prospectuses made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund, that consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly, that as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable, that because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets, and that as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) and/or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.