Sharetize Helps Charities Raise Money with Innovative Social Media Marketing Platform

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Sharetize has developed a social media marketing tool that enables charities and non-profit groups to raise money quickly and easily by mobilizing their support base. Charities simply partner with Sharetize by opening a free charity account and all the powerful mobilization tools are ready to go. The charity simply lets their base know about the partnership and asks them to sign up. Once they are signed up they can post any of the available social media campaigns to their social networks and immediately start earning for their cause. It is that simple, never before has raising money been so easy for not only the charity but for their supporters, who can help without having to put out their own dollars.



In the past raising money has been a time, labor and expensive feat. Now with fundraising on social media platforms like Sharetize fund raising can be done quickly, easily and at no expense to the charity. This is a game changer that will help many worthy causes worldwide.



To answer the question “What will the supporters be posting?” Sharetize social media marketing campaigns are not traditional ads, but more items of interest or recommendations. It could be a movie trailer, an upcoming event, a funny video, a recipe, a new restaurant opening or many other items. Users only post what they want, when they want and only as often as they want, they have 100% control and can make money on social media through Sharetize.



These organizations could be a football team, a cancer charity, a school or any club. Your local high school football team may need new uniforms and needs to raise money. They would send out a message to their supporters and get them on Sharetize earning money for the team. A few hundred people Sharetizing can earn thousands in just a few weeks through this social networking charity.



Sharetize is a powerful fundraising tool that will change how charities raise money.



About Sharetize Inc

Sharetize Inc is a company that pays people to recommend brands and products to their friends. It is a content publishing marketplace that that brings advertisers and publishers together facilitating pay-per-click and pay-per-post transactions in the form of social network posts/recommendations and articles. Through the company’s online platform, http://www.sharetize.com, information on Sharetize and its workings can be viewed. The company also has a dedicated blog which publishes latest news and tips on how to use social networking sites to boost businesses.



For more information about Sharetize, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of sharetize.com, please call at 1-888-296-5502 or email to news@sharetize.com.