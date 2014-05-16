SharewareOnSale Gives Away Leawo Video Converter Pro Till May 19, 2014

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- A piece of great news comes that SharewareOnSale, the daily deals website who focuses on Windows and Mac software, is now offering Leawo Video Converter Pro (normally selling at $39.95) for free. Anyone could get the media converter suite, which makes video converter and DVD ripper into perfect combination, without any cost till the end of May 19, 2014. As what SharewareOnSale introduced, Leawo Video Converter Pro could get people out of the hassle of converting video between over 180 formats and ripping DVD.



Currently more and more people meet the occasion of their videos unable to be transferred to tablet and smartphone just due to the format incompatibility. That's also the reason why SharewareOnSale decided to work with Leawo Software to host the Leawo Video Converter Pro giveaway. The activity is not only aimed at helping people resolve the video format incompatibility hassle, but also watch DVD movies on portable media players without any limits.



As a multi-functional media converter suite, Leawo Video Converter Pro could handle multiple types of conversions. It could easily convert DVD and video to various video and audio formats without outstanding quality, such as AVI, MP4, FLV, MKV, WMV, MOV, MP3, M4V, etc. With this smart tool, people could get the converted DVD and video freely played back on diverse media players like iPhone 5S, Nexus 5, iPad Mini 2, Nexus 7 2, HTC One and many more. One of the coolest features is the software has the ability to convert 2D movies to 3D. This is a feature that most other video converters lack. It has six types of 3D effects to match different 3D glasses.



In addition to its powerful conversion feature, Leawo Video Converter Pro also offers powerful video editing features including trimming video length, cropping video size, adjusting effect, adding subtitles, adjusting 3D depth effect, and adding watermark to make video personal. Moreover, it's equipped with CPU multi-core control function, preset output profile search and folder-reading feature, which definitely ensure the smooth and fast conversion. Leawo Video Converter Pro is widely considered as the best tool to deal with multimedia format issues.



Price and Availability:

The full version of Leawo Video Converter Pro normally sells at $39.95 per license. But it's currently free for a limited time on SharewareOnSale. People could directly go to the Leawo Video Converter Pro Giveaway page to grab the freebie till May 19, 2014. What should be mentioned is, there is no free updates and free tech support for the giveaway software. Besides, the software needs to be downloaded, installed and registered before the giveaway is ended, or the license would get expired.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and service to worldwide consumers. The company contains lineup of award-winning products like Video Converter Pro, Video Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Ripper, DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Player, iOS Data Recovery, iTunes Cleaner, and iTransfer to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. Currently SharewareOnSale cooperates with Leawo to offer the company's flagship Video Converter Pro for free. For more details, please visit http://sharewareonsale.com/s/leawo-video-converter-pro-freebie-sale.