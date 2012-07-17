ShareWorld.co.uk Gives Investors the Edge With Exclusive Expert Newsletter Excerpt

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The world of investment has been a turbulent one of late, and the source of no small measure of controversy. The result of this questionable limelight has been a rise in UK investors, as more and more people begin to understand the possibilities an investment portfolio can bring for making a profit.



Share World is a website dedicated to providing information, commentary, insight and advice to UK investors. The site has sections for articles, which cover features, scams and general information; for beginners, a introductory guide, recommended reading, advice on finding a stockbroker and basic tip sheets; in reviews, they give their views on everything from books to magazines to schemes; finally, in their forum, they offer and open source to find free comment, discussion and advice on all aspects investment, subject to registration.



Share World has recently secured and exclusive excerpt of a highly regarded newsletter to be published online exclusively on their website, providing their readership with insight available previously to a minority of elite investors; the Share Spotlight feature of investment company Redmayne-Bentley’s ‘Equity Insight’.



The most recent Share Spotlight has been on the Ashtead Group, and the high quality editorial content seeks to describe something of the history of the shares with a view to placing them in a better context for newcomers, before breaking down guide buying prices and forecasts of dividend returns and percentage yields. The information is cleanly presented across two columns and includes infographic support and external links to resources providing more information on detailed specifics.



A spokesperson for the site commented on the feature, “The Share Spotlight is featured exclusively on ShareWorld every two weeks. Providing a comprehensive write-up of a different company every fortnight, the Share Spotlight is a great asset to Share World and a valuable information source for the UK investor. Securing this exclusive is part of our continuing commitment to providing the best market commentary on the net for UK investors, and marks a real coup for our readership.”



About Share World

Share World has been publishing investing articles and information since 2005. The goal of Share World has always been to provide free and comprehensive information for UK investors of all levels - from beginner to expert. They provide their services through articles, news items, market commentary, question and answer service, forum and regular newsletter publications. For more information please visit: http://www.shareworld.co.uk/