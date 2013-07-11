Medical Doctor Turned Pop Singer, Shari Hall, Releases Debut Album

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Singer/songwriter Dr. Shari Hall, seeks to share her passion for love and song in her debut album, Perfect Love. Full of upbeat techno rhythms and soothing vocals, Perfect Love offers a mix of easy-listening tracks and emotive lyrics that has been described as “the rhythms of Donna Summer, the sounds of Sade and Basia, and clarity of Karen Carpenter.”



Album Release Party: July 20th from 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM at 4935 Bar and Kitchen, 4935 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814



Ms. Hall will perform live at 7:30 PM, accompanied by the popular DC-based band THE SOUND OF THE CITY, with guest artists Stanley Cooper, guitar and music director, Kevin Hall on sax, and Marcus Moore on violin.



Recorded in Nashville with veteran producer and musician Paul Gordon, the album is now available on iTunes for $9.99 and CD Baby, which has already begun to receive listener acclaim. Gordon, who has worked with artists such as the Goo Goo Dolls, B-52’s, Lisa Marie Presley and Natasha Beddingfield to name a few, encouraged Ms. Hall to pursue her life’s passion.



“Behind every song, there is a story. Within every story, there is an experience,” Ms. Hall notes. “It is those experiences in life, good and bad, and what we learn from them that help us develop into the person we are today. I see that resonating with others,” she said.



The event is open to the public, and includes complimentary hors d'oeuvres, socializing and dancing to the music of Perfect Love at Bethesda’s trendy, new hotspot the 4935 Bar and Kitchen. Tickets are available via Shari Hall’s website and at the Eventbrite page for the gathering.



About Shari Hall

Ms. Hall’s personal story is one of perseverance and accomplishment in the worlds of academia, medicine, and entertainment. After earning degrees from Yale and Columbia, she is enjoying a career as an international medical doctor. Ms. Hall’s background is as diverse as her musical offerings.



Contact Information:

Ryan Prucker, Personality Driven

Phone, 866.264.5360

pr@personalitydriven.com



Members of the press are cordially invited to attend.



Interviews and press kits can be provided upon request.