Sharing Economy Market May See a Big Move : Spotahome, Stashbee, Fiverr, Couchsurfing

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Uber Technologies, Inc. (United States), Lyft, Inc (United States), Neutron Holdings, Inc.(United States), JustPark (United Kingdom), Zipcar (United States), Spotahome (United Kingdom), Stashbee (United Kingdom), Fiverr (Isreal), Couchsurfing (United States).



Scope of the Report of Sharing Economy

The global sharing economy market has high growth due to rapid digitalization and urbanization across the globe. A sharing economy is an economic system in which assets or services are shared between peers or businesses for free or for a fee. The sharing economy is fully based on the technology where the use of technology to facilitate the exchanged access of goods or services between two or more parties. For example, business travelers visiting another city for a few days they can book a desk or a meeting space via their phone with real-time availability and prices. These spaces enable corporates to reduce operational costs and contain all facilities.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Shared Transportation, Shared Space, Sharing Financial, Sharing Food, Shared Health Care, Shared Knowledge Education, Shared Task Service, Shared Items, Other), Application (Traffic, Electronic, Accommodation, Food and Beverage, Tourism, Education, Other)



Market Trends:

Growth in the Internet of Things (IoT)



Opportunities:

Rapid Urbanization and Digitalisation Worldwide

Increasing Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Rising Smartphone Penetration Worldwide

Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

Rising demand from Consumer of Sharing System to Access Goods who Can't Afford to Buy Them or Have No Interest in Long-Term Usage

Rising Adoption of Sharing Business Area



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Sharing Economy Market Report



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Global Sharing Economy Market Research Report

