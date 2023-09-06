Sharing Economy Market to See Massive Growth by 2029 : Airbnb, Uber, Zipcar

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- A new research study on Global Sharing Economy Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Sharing Economy products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of Sharing Economy market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player's ecosystem. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Airbnb (United States), Stashbee (United Kingdom), Lime (United States), Uber (United States), Spotahome (Spain), Lyft (United States), Zipcar (United States), JustPark (United Kingdom), Hubble (United Kingdom), Didi Global (China), Omni (United States).



The global Sharing Economy market may touch new levels of USD 987972.86 Million in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 34.6% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 329436.46 Million as per latest publication of HTF MI.



Definition:

The sharing economy, also known as the collaborative economy or peer-to-peer economy, refers to an economic model where individuals and businesses share resources, goods, or services with one another through online platforms or marketplaces. It is characterized by the decentralized exchange of underutilized assets or skills, facilitated by technology and community-driven platforms. In the sharing economy, individuals can rent, share, or exchange resources and services directly with others, bypassing traditional intermediaries. These resources can include physical assets such as vehicles, homes, tools, and equipment, as well as intangible assets like time, skills, and expertise. The transactions often involve temporary or on-demand access to these resources, rather than outright ownership. Sharing economy platforms typically provide the infrastructure, technology, and trust mechanisms that connect individuals seeking to share or utilize resources. These platforms may include websites, mobile applications, or online marketplaces where users can create profiles, list available resources or services, communicate with potential users, and complete transactions securely.



Market Trends:



- The Sharing Economy continues to expand into new sectors beyond traditional areas such as transportation and accommodation. It is branching out into areas like food delivery, cowering spaces, household services, fashion, and more, offering a wider range of shared resources and services.

- The sharing economy is increasingly associated with sustainability and environmental consciousness. Consumers are attracted to the idea of sharing resources and reducing waste by maximizing the use of existing assets, which aligns with the growing concern for sustainable practices.

- There is a shift towards personalized and unique experiences within the sharing economy. Platforms are catering to consumers' desire for customized services and connections with local hosts or service providers, enhancing the overall user experience.



Market Drivers:



- Advances in technology, including mobile applications, GPS tracking, online payment systems, and data analytics, have been instrumental in facilitating the sharing economy. These technologies make it easier for individuals to connect, transact, and build trust in sharing resources and services.

- Consumer attitudes and behaviours have shifted towards valuing access over ownership. The desire for convenience, cost savings, sustainability, and unique experiences are driving the demand for shared resources and services, fuelling the growth of the sharing economy.

- The sharing economy provides cost-effective alternatives to traditional ownership or service models. Sharing resources or services allows individuals to access what they need without the financial burden of purchasing, maintaining, or renting full-time.



Market Opportunities:



- There is an opportunity for sharing economy platforms to collaborate with established businesses to enhance their offerings. Partnerships with hotels, car rental companies, retailers, or service providers can provide additional value and expand the range of shared resources and services.

- Developing and improving trust and reputation systems within sharing economy platforms presents an opportunity to build credibility and reliability.

- Strengthening trust mechanisms, such as user ratings and reviews, verification processes, and customer support, can increase user confidence and drive greater participation.

- The sharing economy has significant opportunities for growth in emerging markets where access to certain resources or services may be limited.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Sharing Economy Market Breakdown by Type (Real sharing, Gift giving, Commercial sharing) by Model (Co-Working Spaces, Peer-to-Peer, Crowd funding, Ride-Sharing, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



List of players profiled in this report: Airbnb (United States), Stashbee (United Kingdom), Lime (United States), Uber (United States), Spotahome (Spain), Lyft (United States), Zipcar (United States), JustPark (United Kingdom), Hubble (United Kingdom), Didi Global (China), Omni (United States)



