Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- A new research document with title 'Sharing Economy (Travel and Tourism) - Thematic Research' covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Accor Hotels, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Enterprise, Expedia Group, Hipcamp, Lyft, Ola Cabs, Outdoorsy OYO, Sixt, Uber, XOJet.



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/3223453-sharing-economy



Summary



The travel industry has gone through a large amount of change since its inception, and the sharing economy has been one of the biggest disruptors in the industry in recent years. Consumers are becoming more willing to adopt alternative business models and it is imperative to keep up with the evolving trends within the sharing economy.

This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of the sharing economy and its role within the travel sector today. This report analyzes the key leaders within this theme alongside the customer and enterprise trends that are driving major changes within the travel landscape. It then dives deep into an industry analysis presenting an array of case studies looking at how it is being used to drive awareness and the impact of this theme on the sector.



Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3223453

Scope



- This thematic report provides an overview of the sharing economy's role within the travel sector today and how it will continue to evolve.

- The key trends within this theme are split between consumer trends and enterprise trends that are recognizable today.

- Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways travel companies have utilized the theme of the sharing economy within the market.

- Our unique thematic analysis then dives deep into how other industry themes have aided the development of the sharing economy, the impact of COVID-19 on this theme, and how the sharing economy has offered all players an opportunity to meet the needs of today's travelers.



Reasons to Buy



- Understand the current trends within the sharing economy landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future.

- Assess how sharing economy companies are targeting the travel sector and utilizing it to their advantage to aid brand awareness, increase revenues, and drive visitor numbers.

- Acknowledge both the advantages and disadvantages of the sharing economy, identifying why it is critical to develop strategic actions that ensure the forward movement of travel businesses.

- Discover recommendations that will help you service the next generation of travelers by establishing a presence in the sharing economy and effectively servicing the market in the right way.

- GlobalData's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

- All across the travel and tourism supply chain now have an opportunity to capitalize on the sharing economy and there are notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be a key theme in the future travel landscape.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Accor Hotels, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Enterprise, Expedia Group, Hipcamp, Lyft, Ola Cabs, Outdoorsy OYO, Sixt, Uber, XOJet



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3223453-sharing-economy



Table of Contents

Executive summary

Pl



....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3223453-sharing-economy



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.