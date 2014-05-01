Shark Cage Diving - A World Of Adventure Awaits For Vacation Lovers in Cape Town

Western Cape, Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Diving in sea with great white sharks may be the center of the shark-diving business in Cape Town. A cage jump entails wearing diving equipment to dive in the metal cage as the water is bait with a combination of blood and fish parts to attract the fantastic great white sharks. The Anti-shark cage is stored in a shallow-depth, to provide divers ready entrance at the top and mostly to avoid great whites from moving on top of it. The main center for shark diving in Cape Town is the fishing town of Gansbaai. Gansbaai, however, is roughly 100 miles west of Cape Town. Nearer to Cape Town is African Shark Eco Charters in Simon's Town, about 23 kilometers towards the south.



The waters of Cape Town are also inhabited by other sharks, but the most interesting part is to watch great white sharks closely. These sharks can be encountered on the conventional scuba-dive off a shipwreck or local reef, brought by an ensemble, though viewing one is more of the hit or miss event than going on a shark cage dive. However, shark cage diving is quite safe than in open water.



The diving cage is specially-designed to endure the bite of the Great White Shark (though they have not actually attacked a dive cage up till now) while still enabling the diver a great view of the shark. The diving crates are produced from galvanized steel of thickness 12mm.



About sharkdiving-capetown.co.za

Book Shark diving offers shark cage diving excursions for every age group. Their objective is to supply the best offers, the absolute most unforgettable experiences and the welcoming customer support in the market. Book Shark Diving is pushed to offer people with an incredible journey at an inexpensive cost. They're totally Tourism Insurance Certified as they approved by SATIB certified.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Cape Town

State: Western Cape

Country: South Africa

Contact Name: Book Shark Diving

Contact Email:

Complete Address: Cape Town, South Africa

Zip Code: 7945

Contact Phone: 27218139436

Website: http://www.sharkdiving-capetown.co.za