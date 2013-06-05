Shark Rotator Lift Away Reviews Published by Editor in Chief at YoureNotStupid.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- A vacuum cleaner is a truly indispensible household appliance, especially for people who have carpeted floors in the majority of their home. Without a vacuum cleaner, keeping carpet cleaning would be an extremely laborious and tiresome process. There have been many technological innovations in vacuum cleaning, and many new models have been released. One extremely popular new model is called the Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum.



A new review of the Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum has been gaining a lot of attention from prospective purchasers of the product. YoureNotStupid.com is loved by consumers for publishing highly regarded reviews of infomercial and shopping channel products, and their new detailed and unbiased review of the Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum has brought them more visitors and fans.



The review goes into detail about the technical operation of the cleaner, discussing its cleaning effectiveness on both carpet and hard flooring. The machine uses bagless technology and comes with a range of attachments, which are discussed in full in the review. Overall the review is extremely positive, but negative aspects are also discussed so that potential buyers can get a complete picture of the product.



As well as the Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum, the site also reviews many other products that are sold on TV.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Lots of people buy infomercial products, and we all know people who have bought a few duds from them. After all, these sales presentations are incredibly convincing and often completely hide all of the negative aspects of the product. We wanted to provide an independent voice in this arena, to let consumers know the truth behind these products. The latest product that we’ve reviewed is the Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum, and we’re delighted to report that this is one product that lives up to the hype. Our reviewer felt it was one of the best vacuum cleaners she had ever used, and that the price represents great value for money too. We have also been blown away by the feedback from consumers who have read the review, we are constantly being told it is one of the best and most helpful Shark Rotator Lift Away reviews on the Internet.”



