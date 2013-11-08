Shark Tank Casualty Turns to Moonshine

Marysville, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Serial entrepreneur and former contestant on ABC’s Shark Tank Roger Sullivan has partnered with It’s 5 Distillery in Cashmere, Washington to create The Eve’s Moonshine brand. As a result of a yearlong venture, the first product, Eve’s Apple Pie will be released on Monday November 11, 2013.



Shortly after his appearance on Shark Tank Roger Sullivan was in his local liquor store in Marysville, Washington and was excited to see Apple Pie Moonshine on the shelf. Enjoying his wife, Amy’s recipe for years he thought it would be nice to just buy it rather than spending the hours it takes to make it. After getting the bottle home, Roger was disappointed. “It tasted like lighter fluid, not apple pie.” Roger recalls.



Being a lifelong Entrepreneur, Sullivan went to work seeing a need for a quality product in a market that could use a Washington spin. After meeting with almost a dozen distillers, Sullivan met Colin and Carol Levi from It’s 5 Distillery in Cashmere, Washington. Known as a craft distillery with a growing line of premium spirits featuring Washington fruits, It’s 5 seemed a perfect fit. Levi stated, “We are in Washington, the apple center of the world, we know what apple pie is supposed to taste like.” Using Sullivan’s recipe, Levi’s distillery and of course Washington Apples, Eve’s was born.



Initial response has been positive, and a few big accounts have already been landed prior to launch, including The Tulalip Resort & Casino. Sullivan says, “I have never worked with anything so easy to sell. Everyone just loves it!” Local stores in Snohomish County will be the first to have Eve’s Apple Pie on their shelves.



Eve’s Apple Pie is the first product to be released under the Eve’s Branding. Peach Cobbler, White Lightning and a Reserve Bourbon are on the horizon in 2014.



Please Contact Roger Sullivan directly for an interview or more information



425-343-3192

Roger@evesapplepiemoonshine.com

Website: EvesApplePieMoonshine.com