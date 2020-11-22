Sharma Academy Now Providing the Best MPPSC Notes and Study Material in Both English and Hindi Languages

Indore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2020 -- Sharma Academy, established in the year 2010, is amongst the top academic coaching institutes in central India. Run by the best academic minds, the academy offers classroom coaching to the candidates who are preparing for various competitive examinations. These examinations include UPSC IAS, MPPSC, IBPS, NDA, CDS, MPSI, Constable and Railway. With a superb track record of successful training, Sharma Academy provides classroom guidance to improve every individual's capacity to focus and learn. The academy targets to develop and nurture the competitive attitude among its students.



In a freshly held media interview, the spokesperson of Sharma Academy stated, "We empower our students to stay one step ahead in life by offering qualitative teaching. We give them knowledge in tandem with the practice that gets them ready for the future. As a result, our efforts have been recognised by national newspapers, intellectuals and social representatives. We have also received the Leading e-Learning Academy of MP and the Education Excellence Award 2016 from the chief minister of MP and the state education minister of MP respectively."



While Sharma Academy conducts classes for students who are preparing for the MPPSC exam, it also supplies the required preparatory material and notes for the same. The academy offers the best MPPSC Mains notes as per the latest syllabus of this state-level exam. Students can also read free notes for their MPPSC exam preparation and download these notes from the portal of Sharma Academy. The academy carries completely organised, well-researched, qualitative notes, as well as its book reader app with the study notes package for MPPSC.



Additionally, the spokesperson announced, "Our students can now get MPPSC notes in English, as well as Hindi medium, to ensure a smoother study process and precise understanding. We otherwise provide the simplest, easy-to-learn notes on various topics of the MPPSC syllabus. In our notes, we keep the language plain and crisp so that the information becomes easier to retain. We give comprehensive study notes on subjects like law, history, sociology, management, biotechnology, and general studies. Our world history French revolution notes are very useful for some of the interview parts as well."



For those students who want to get MPPSC notes in English or Hindi, Sharma Academy has several patterns of study material, such as free online test series, pen drive course, SD card course, and tablet course. These materials are available at a minimal cost and with 18-month validity. To prepare its study material, the academy has the best of authors in the industry. In addition to its MPPSC notes, students can attend classroom coaching that is available as a one-year course and three-year course.



About Sharma Academy

From UPSC IAS to Patwari examination, Sharma Academy prepares its students for several different competitive exams. Whether the students need MPPSC study material online or wish to attend classroom coaching for SSC exam, the academy offers it all to make them successful. Sharma Academy not only provides many distance learning courses, but it also prepares students by supplying exam notes, test series, and some video lectures.



Contact Information:



Sharma Academy

2nd Floor, National Typing Institute,

Patnipura Square, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Phone: 9907014487 / 9179885224

Email: sharmaacademy1@gmail.com

Website: https://www.sharmaacademy.com/