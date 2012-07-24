Sharon Hunter Launches Second Gourmet Recipe Web Site Dedicated to Baked Chicken

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Sharon Hunter, who is the owner of stuffedbellpeppers.net has launched his second food website called ovenbakedchicken.org. The site offers a collection of world-class gourmet baked chicken recipes that will please almost anyone’s pallet, plus offers the top 5 cooking tips for oven-baked chicken.



Eat a 100-gram serving of baked chicken, and get 27 grams of protein. Plus the body will take in lots of niacin, or vitamin B-3 that is needed every day. Additional nutrients include from baked chicken include: niacin, which helps to improve your body's circulation, phosphorus and vitamin B-6, and smaller levels of calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, copper, manganese, thiamine, riboflavin, folate, vitamin B-12 and vitamins A, D and K.



Chicken is a powerhouse food that helps to keep the body strong, and when cooked properly becomes a very satisfying taste delight. A person gets 239 calories from a 3.5-ounce serving of baked chicken with skin, which will easily fit between two sizes slices of bread to make a delicious sandwich.



Ovenbackedchicken.org has 5 great cooking tips for baked chicken. One of the best ones for increasing flavor and moisture content is marinating. Marinating chicken before baking is a wonderful way of infusing the spices and herbs through the meat cavities to achieve moist meat and great taste.



A basic marinade can be created from salt, pepper and lemon, and some ready to use mixes of sauces, such as the herbs and spices available from the supermarket or often corner store. Splashes of acid like lemon, orange juice, lime and wine vinegar not only erases foul odor from the meat but it also tenderizes the meat. Sometimes, wines can also be a great and flavorful marinate.



Whatever marinade you choose, salt and pepper must always be included, but should be adjusted for low salt diets. Simply rub marinade onto the chicken, coating evenly, including the under skin of the breast. Refrigerate for about three to four hours but marinating overnight will give you the best results.



Ovenbackedchicken.org has some great recipes for cooking French or Italian style, spicy hot chicken wings, and a quick cook recipe.



