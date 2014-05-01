Sharp Survival Publishes Comprehensive Survival Knife Guide from Reviewed Products

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- For many in the modern world there is little need for survival skills, and yet survival programs and training have an enduring popularity, and are enjoyed as much as a hobby as a practical means of living. Whether in the boy scouts or the rugged wilderness, responsible use of a high quality knife is essential to almost any survival situation, and can make the difference between success and failure, life and death. Sharp Survival is a survival knife site that has just created a comparison tool to allow users to find the best knife according to what visitors value most.



The comparison chart is especially useful because the key elements of each knife can be used to determine how the items on the list are stacked, letting users rank items by price, length, weight, rating or materials. This means whatever is most important to users comes first, making it faster than ever to find the right knife.



In addition to comprehensive reviews of survival knives the site also offers articles on the history and practicality of knife making, the use of knives in different survival situations and the latest news from within the industry.



A spokesperson for SharpSurvival.com explained, “The current top knife of all those we have reviewed is the Tom Brown Tracker, which offers a more compact version of their T-1 model that nevertheless acts as knife, saw, hatchet and hammer in a single, fixed blade configuration that has both curved and straight edges for different applications. It is far from the only high quality knife in the list however, and more to the point, it is far from the cheapest. For those looking for a knife on a smaller budget, the ESEE Knives Izula II Knife represents the most highly rated budget knife.”



About Sharp Survival

Sharp Survival is a utility knife review website run by an outdoor enthusiast, determined to review the latest survival knives in order to provide consumers with the best purchasing advice possible. The site is regularly updated with new reviews as well as editorials on the use of knives in survival situations, helping individuals get the most out of their new knives. For more information please visit: http://www.sharpsurvival.com/