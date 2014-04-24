Sharpen Your Verbal Skills: The Definitive Guide to Subject-Verb Agreement

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- It is pertinent to observe that when it comes to subject-verb agreement, even the native English speakers tend to be confused.



No one understands this better than Nigerian-born author Pearl U. Anuku, who holds a degree in English and desires to help readers untangle the mysteries of subject-verb agreement in her book.



Subject-verb agreement is defined as “the act of matching a singular subject with a singular verb or pairing a plural subject with a plural verb.” In Sharpen Your Verbal skills, Pearl details this somewhat tricky subject with a very simple and effective language, thereby allowing readers to shed their insecurities and develop their English language skills with confidence.



Official Synopsis:



The English Language can often be confusing, especially when it comes to subject-verb agreement. In Sharpen Your Verbal Skills, author Pearl U. Anuku provides a guide on learning the ins and outs of subject-verb agreement in order to improve one’s ability to speak the English language well.



A reference guide with extensive examples and exercises, Sharpen Your Verbal Skills takes the mystery out of subject-verb agreement – the act of matching a singular subject with a singular verb or pairing a plural subject with a plural verb. This primer:



- Provides a definition of terms;

- Describes the subject-verb agreement rule;

- Discusses conjugation of verbs;

- Shows examples of defective sentences and their correct forms;

- And shares additional facts on subject-verb agreement.



Presenting a step-by-step method for matching a subject with its appropriate verb, Sharpen Your Verbal Skills includes a host of information necessary to improve grammar and develop a good command of the English Language.



As the author explains, her aim is to show students, newcomers to the English language, and the general public that navigating the subject-verb agreement rules is doable with the right teacher.



“My book will certainly help readers become adept at subject-verb agreement,” says Pearl.



In fact, considering the numerous examples used, readers would be able to see subject-verb agreement in action and imagine using it in everyday life. That’s the key to learning, and it is a proven method of making a difficult subject less intimidating.



Continuing: “I’m very passionate about the English language and have been since I completed my degree. Yes, there are complexities – but that’s what makes it so beautiful. With Sharpen Your Verbal Skills, I think everyone will realize how much fun learning can be, and how mastering something as complicated as subject-verb agreement can change a person’s life for the better.”



Sharpen Your Verbal Skills is available now: http://amzn.to/1hhsc6O



About the Author: Pearl U. Anuku

Pearl U. Anuku, a Nigerian native, graduated from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with a degree in English. She has worked as an administrative officer in the Delta State Civil Service for ten years. Pearl currently leaves in Canada with her family. This is her debut book