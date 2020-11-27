SharpeOutdoors.com, an Online Outdoor Store Featuring Exclusive Camping Gear

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- SharpeOutdoors.com is pleased to share that they have added new products to the outdoor gear, tents and backpacks categories. The store aims at helping customers have a great shopping experience with high quality products, speedy product delivery, excellent customer service and great pricing. Customers will also find new and trending gear and outdoor equipment every season. So, this season there are some exciting products in the catalog. The AOFAR military compass AF-4580 tops the chart with lensatic sighting navigation, waterproof and shakeproof feature. Priced at $13.79, this compass is great for camping, hiking, hunting and other outdoor adventures.



Hunting enthusiasts can also find a complete hunting jacket & pant set which is water resistant, comes with a hoodie, is windproof and the tactical camouflage print does complete justice to the outfit. Starting at $30.77, this clothing set also comes with lots of pockets to store the essentials such as cards, cash, compass, etc. Campers and hikers can also find the bestselling backpack from AmazonBasics. This backpack priced at $82.16 comes with an internal frame, 75L capacity, clever compartments for extensive storage, a separate pocked to accommodate a sleeping-bag and multi-directional compression straps. The 12" tactical Bowie survival hunting knife starting at $23.74 is a heavy duty tactical knife with sheath and military grade combat design with fixed blade.



This store is also home to some high quality tents and shelter options. The one that needs a special mention is the Bushnell Shield Series instant cabinet tent available in 3 sizes for 6/9/12 person capacity. The pre-attached poles make it easy for campers to set up their tents faster than the usual tents. Starting at $330.61, this tent will make a great gear and a solid investment. The best thing about shopping at this site is that customers will be able to make informed purchases. Every product featured here comes with a detailed description to help customers get to know the product before they buy it. Not all sites that feature outdoor gear take interest in adding such important information. From features to reviews and additional information, customers can understand the product up close and its functionality in detail.



Browse for more products at https://sharpeoutdoors.com/



About https://sharpeoutdoors.com/

SharepOutdoors.com is an online outdoor gear and supplies featuring products for fishing, hunting and hiking. The store features backpacks, gear, tents and many more for the outdoor enthusiasts.



Media Contact



Website: https://sharpeoutdoors.com/