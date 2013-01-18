Sharper Image Landscaping Offers New Design of Website

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Sharper Image Landscaping has announced the new design of its website that can hit the spot with its users.



The company has built a reputation for itself as one of the premier Memphis Landscapers because of its own philosophies that it applies to its work. For starters the company prides on its small town values and lives up to them. It also believes in treating its customers exactly the way they’d want to and offering them nothing but the best. That’s the reason the company works with experienced professionals who pay attention to detail, and strive to exceed their clients’ expectations.



Memphis Landscapers have to offer wide ranging services to its clients and have to know all about what it takes to turn their yards into stunning landscapes. There are several factors like design, labor, materials, maintenance and costs that have to be taken into account. And that’s where Sharper Image Landscaping scores highly because it has top notch solutions for its clients that can offer them brilliantly designed landscapes that are well maintained as well.



Memphis Lawn Care is another service that residents in the area look for. Many have invested a great deal of effort, time and money in creating these lawns and they want them to be well looked after. Sharper Image Landscaping understands that and makes sure its clients’ lawns are well tended to and maintained at their best. The company works with expert crews that are well trained in techniques and equipments used today to get best results.



The company offers all inclusive lawn care services for its clients at the same time they have the option of choosing specific services when needed. From mowing and edging to Hedge trimming, weed abatement, fertilizing, gravel care and aeration, the company offers a wide range of services for its clients. It also offers garden care and flower bed maintenance services that add to the aesthetic value of lawns. From seasonal planning to irrigation and pest control, Sharper Image Landscaping is the one stop shop for all lawn care related needs.



And now interested users can go through the services offered by the company conveniently on the newly designed website. The company is based out of 9373 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38016. To know more about the company and its services one can visit the website http://www.sharperimagelandscaping.com, write to Nathan@sharperimagelandscaping.com or call on 901-573-5002.