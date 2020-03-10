Sharper Service Solutions Named Runner-Up in Most Professional Servicer Contest at 2020 ASTI

Sherwood, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The United Appliance Servicers Association's Most Professional Servicer award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition is highly competitive drawing more than 100 contest entries every year.

Sharper Service Solutions received Runner-up in the 8+ Technician category. Nominees were judged on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo, and web presence.

"We're honored to be named one of the most professional companies in the nation by our peers," says Paul Manning.



The ASTI is hosted by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA). It is the largest event of its kind, drawing more than 1,000 appliance repair professionals annually. Participants from around the US and Canada gather for classes in business management, marketing, and appliance technology.



Event attendees receive valuable training from top appliance manufacturers including Samsung, Bosch, Dacor, Sub-Zero, Wolf, GE, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Liebherr, Bertazzoni, True and LG. During the event, manufacturers provide technical training on the latest in technology and repair trends, making the ASTI one of the most important events for appliance repair technicians nationwide.



To learn more about Sharper Service Solutions and their service, visit SharperServiceSolutions.com.



About Sharper Service Solutions

Sharper Service Solutions was opened in 1984 by Jeff Manning under the name Sharper Images TV & Electronics (and later, Sharper Video). Over the years, Sharper has adapted to technological advances and transformed itself from a neighborhood TV repair shop to the Pacific Northwest's premier appliance repair facility, servicing most of Oregon & Washington.