SharpeVision Announces Limited-Time, Interest Free Offer

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- SharpeVision, a facility for Lasik surgery that Bellevue patients have relied on for years, is now offering interest-free financing on Lasik surgery for 36 months. The offer allows patients to choose 36 months of no interest payments or $500 off of their Lasik procedure. This value is the equivalent of $250 off per eye the surgery is performed on.



Dr. Sharpe, the laser eye doctor in Bellevue , uses the most advanced technology to guarantee the best results. A Wavelight Allegretto Wave Eye-Q AND the Ziemer Crystalline femtosecond laser are used; it is the only laser to incorporate wavefront-optimized LASIK technology, allowing for a shorter procedure. Accuracy is ensured because it checks eye position 400 times per second.



SharpeVision is run by Dr. Matthew Sharpe, founder of SharpeVision and one of the most experienced refractive surgeons in the country. He is skilled with every technology related to Lasik, and has performed the procedure since 1998. The Lasik service patients have access to is the top of the line in terms of both technology and expertise.



SharpeVision, in addition to the current interest-free plan, provides affordable financing options. Health spending accounts are also available, enabling patients to benefit from the procedure while establishing an account that provides tax savings. Additional 0% interest plans can be applied for and extended payment plans through Wells Fargo are an option too.



For more information on Lasik in Redmond and elsewhere in the Seattle area, or to learn more about SharpeVision, go to www.sharpe-vision.com



About SharpeVision

Founded by Dr. Matthew Sharpe, one of the most experienced refractive surgeons in the U.S., SharpeVision offers affordable Lasik surgery with the latest technology. Patients can take advantage of financing plans and specialized pricing. SharpeVision provides an array of other eye care services, including cataract treatment and emergency care.