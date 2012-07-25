SharpFile.com Prepares for Massive Online Grand Reopening Event on July 26

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Grand openings are usually reserved for traditional brick-and-mortar businesses. However, now that most business is done online, internet-based companies are joining in the fun. Consumers can often take advantage of great discounts or bonuses during grand openings.



SharpFile.com is one internet based business that is planning to use its opening to give consumers great incentives. On July 26, SharpFile.com will have its official grand-reopening event. During this event, visitors to the site could receive free premium subscriptions as well as a number of other great prizes.



For those who are unaware of SharpFile.com, the file sharing company provides premium file hosting services to internet users. However, instead of annoying customers with slow download times, limited space, and long lineups, SharpFile.com takes a different approach. It seeks to provide visitors with fast, easy, and secure uploading services. Using the site, visitors can upload and download an unlimited number of files at high speeds.



SharpFile.com gives consumers the opportunity to use other types of uploading services – like torrent leeching, remote URL upload, and flash upload. The website’s torrent leeching services allow users to share BitTorrent files online. Instead of investing in a high-speed upload plan with their Internet Service Provider, SharpFile users can simply host a torrent on the website and take advantage of the unlimited speed and unlimited download features with their file hosting.



For those who need to upload multiple files from a number of different URLs, SharpFile.com allows users to copy and paste many different URLs into a blank text box. Users can even use a proxy URL to make the process as safe as possible.



A spokesperson explained the different level of services offered:



“The vast majority of our members enjoy a totally free account with us, however we have a number of premium options ranging from 3 day plans through to 120 days. The speed and convenience of our service sees a high proportion of our free users deciding to become premium members. Any consumer who uses file sharing or file hosting should visit the website on the26th July to get the chance to win some amazing prizes including free premium membership.”



