SharpNight Released 7-Data Recovery Suite, Followed with a 48 Hours Giveaway

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- SharpNight, a young and innovative software provider, announced a new data recovery software named “7-Data Recovery Suite”, which is capable of rescuing files from local drives or external storage devices under almost any conditions. While the free edition of the software supports 1GB data and is downloadable at everyone’s convenience, it is claimed to be the one of the eye-catching additions to the data recovery software market.



7-Data Recovery Suite features an integration of four different data recovery modules, each of which performs a specific task in an effective and smooth way. Either for accidentally deleted files, damaged/formatted hard drive, lost/deleted partition, photo or video lost from local drive/memory card/camera, or file lost from mobile phones, users can perform a “do-it-yourself” data recovery with the software without the professional knowledge or the help from the technicians.



It is a fact that sometimes, people tend to erase or delete some of their important files. Everyone might have a hard time thinking on how they can retrieve their lost files. For those who are suffering from data loss, the release of 7-Data Recovery makes it easier for them to get back the lost data on their own.



“We are quite new in the data recovery software market, however I’m glad to see 7-Data Recovery has already helped thousands of users to get their data back.” said Kevin Zhou, Marketing Director of SharpNight Co., Ltd.



7-Data Recovery Suite comes with two editions. The free edition can be downloaded directly from http://7datarecovery.com . With the support for recovering 1GB data, it is perfect for temporary data loss. The paid edition, however, can recover unlimited amount of data, which is for big data loss and commercial use, price starting at USD 29.95.



7-Data Recovery Suite works on Windows/8/7/Vista/XP, Windows Server 2008/2003, both 32bit and 64bit. It currently supports 11 different languages.



To celebrate the release of 7-Data Recovery Suite and to gather users’ feedbacks on this new data recovery software, SharpNight decided to launch a 48 hours free giveaway immediately after the release date. Users will only need to post their feedbacks on the giveaway page http://7datarecovery.com/48hrs-giveaway-june/ to get a free license.



Complete and capable data recovery software for rescuing files under almost any conditions including: accidentally deleted files; damaged or formatted hard drive; lost/deleted partition; photo or video lost from local drive, memory card, or camera; file lost from mobile phones, etc. For more information and to download the free edition, please visit http://7datarecovery.com .



SharpNight is a young and innovative software company based in Hong Kong. SharpNight develops and delivers top quality software products including desktop software, web applications, as well as mobile apps. Recently they have released their data recovery software “7-Data Recovery Suite”



