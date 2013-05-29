SharpShades.com Sunglasses - 100 Percent Price Match Guarantee

Ada, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- SharpShades.com offers replica designer sunglasses at discount prices with a 100 percent price match guarantee. There is no better place on the Internet to find high quality sunglasses that look and feel like designer brands.



Customers can browse sunglasses by style, color, popularity or brand. Various styles are available including discount designer sunglasses , fashion sunglasses and polarized sunglasses. Brands used as inspiration include Nike, Armani, Gucci and Chloe among others. All sunglasses feature UV400 protection to block UVA and UVB rays, and are designed using the highest quality materials.



The SharpShades.com website is designed not only to display a wide selection, but also to provide detailed product descriptions and information. The website is easy to navigate, and the ordering process is 100 percent safe and secure. Transactions are processed using 256-bit encryption, which is equivalent to bank level security. Free shipping is available on orders over $20.



Customer satisfaction is a major priority for SharpShades.com, and there is a no-hassle returns and exchange policy. Customer testimonials praise the quality of the sunglasses and the wide selection. Men, women and children can find the right pair of sunglasses to fit any season. Other sunglass retailers can’t match the selection, pricing or service.



Polarized sunglasses are normally priced at $12.95, and regular sunglasses are normally priced at $8.95. Sales and discounts are frequently offered making prices even more affordable. Wholesale pricing on bulk purchases is also available.



To view the wide selection of discount designer sunglasses offered by SharpShades.com please visit http://www.sharpshades.com



For questions regarding sunglasses or placing an order please call (866) 342-8652. Visit SharpShades.com today to find affordably priced sunglasses.



Contact:

SharpShades.com

Mailing Address: PO Box 969

Ada, MI 49301

Phone: (866) 342-8652

Email: sales@sharpshades.com

Website: http://www.sharpshades.com