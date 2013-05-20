Sharpwebhosting.com Beefs Up Cheap Web Hosting Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Web hosting provider Sharpwebhosting.com announced the company has extended its services offering 99% uptime guarantee and packages for as low as $3.75 a month.



The cheap web hosting plan offered by Sharpwebhosting.com is offered in beginner and advanced packages. Both packages include free setup, 99.9% uptime, comprehensive technical supports, regular backups, and 30-day money back guarantee.



There is also no binding contract so clients can cancel the services anytime. The only differences on these packages include the disk space (1000MB for beginner and 1500MB for advanced), bandwidth (10,000MB for beginner and 15000 for advanced) and monthly price ($3.75 for beginner and $6.00 for advanced). More bandwidth can be availed at an affordale price of 2000 MB for $1.



The company’s new domain service plan is designed for clients who do not need a comprehensive hosting plan. The plan allows reservation of domains, subdomains and FTP accounts. It is also supported with numerous features such as MySQL databases, CGI, PERL, Cron, SSI, Frontpage, Curl, Image Magick, video and audio streaming, GD, Python and PHP.



Sharpwebhosting.com is also enabled with Fantastico De Luxe with 54 scripts, which can easily be installed in several minutes from blog scripts such as WordPress and b2evolution to content management system such as Drupal and Joomla. It also comes with free website builder added with template express and pro edition to help in creating a website easily. Cost effective cpanel hosting package starts at $3.75 per month.



About Sharpwebhosting.com

Sharpwebhosting.com offers shared hosting solutions designed for both start-up and established businesses. The hosting plan includes domain name registration, frontpage extensions, personal email accounts, shopping carts, and user-friendly admin tools.



For more info, please visit http://www.sharpwebhosting.com



For Media Contact:

Company > Sharpwebhosting.com

Website > http://www.sharpwebhosting.com