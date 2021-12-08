Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- Shattuck Labs, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Shattuck Labs, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Austin, TX based Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. Shattuck Labs, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $9.88 million in 2019 to $9.93 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $23.98 million in 2019 to $36.6 million in 2020.



On November 9, 2021, before trading hours, Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and providing corporate updates. Among other things, Shattuck Labs, Inc. reported that "[i]n November 2021, Shattuck and Takeda [Pharmaceutical Company Limited] mutually agreed to termination of the Collaboration Agreement for SL-279252 and SL-115154, originally executed in 2017. Shattuck is no longer required to satisfy any remaining performance obligations, the Company will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda, and all options to license and rights of first negotiation held by Takeda under the Collaboration Agreement were terminated." Further, Shattuck reported the appointment of a new chairman of the Company's Board of Directors following the resignation of the former chairman in October 2021.



Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) declined from $20.13 per share on November 1, 2021, to as low as $7.88 per share on November 30, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



