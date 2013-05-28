Shaun T's FOCUS T25 Program Now Available For $119.85

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Elite Beachbody Trainers and Leaders received a sneak-peak of Shaun T’s FOCUS T25 program in early June of this year. Starting on June 24th, 2013 the program was officially released for $119.85, at a conference held in the Disney Epcot Centre, Orlando, Florida.



The Beachbody Coaches also received copies of the program to look over before the official launch and had their Focus T25 FAQs answered. Many have begun uploading sample videos to their YouTube followers and announced challenge programs launching in July through the Beachbody platform.



Video testimonials have also been released from ten participants in the trial program. Participants had never done a Beachbody program before but many had joined a gym and all had failed to reach their body weight and fitness goals. Participants worked through the program, 25 minutes a day, 5 days a week for 50 straight days with an introduction session from Shaun T himself.



All participants lost weight with the largest member of the group losing 67 pounds. ‘I lost over a pound a day. I never have normal conversations anymore, it’s always around how I’ve lost so much weight and how others can get the same results.’



The program is gaining a reputation as the answer for people who find working out at the gym not working for them. ‘I’ve belonged to many gyms over the years but I just never attended them.’ The aim of the program was to condense the work required to produce results of a fit and toned body down into just 25 minutes of pure, hard, working out. Even Beachbody trainers were sweating a couple of minutes in.



The program was designed to get results for people who don’t have much time and is endorsed by the CEO of Beachbody himself, Carl Daikeler.



‘All this time I’ve spent in the gym I’ve never gotten these results. When I look at the before video I can’t even believe that was me. Go in, go hard and then you’ll be done.’



With video testimonials and results now released through the internet, it is anticipated that the demand for FOCUS T25 when it does launch will be large. Pre-release information is available by providing an email address.



For more information about what is inside the FOCUST25 programs and how they differ to Shaun T’s other offerings, go to Fitness Body Online.