Shawn Burkett Seeks Crowdfunding via Indiegogo to Make the Thrilling and Breathtaking Film "Dont F**K in the Woods!"

Brookville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Shawn has done extensive research on the creatures for the movie “Don’t f**k in the Woods!” abbreviated as DFITW. He has extensive experience with filmmaking over the past three years.



DFITW has every element that will have the audience glued to their seats. The suspense and thrill will be maintained throughout the movie. It will have massive amounts of gore, premarital sex, nudity, comedic plot points, impalings, camping, and decapitations and everything else horror fans have come to expect from the horror film genre.



This film project is sure to deliver entertainment filled with scary creatures and suspenseful chills which will run through the spine of every viewer.



This crowdfunding campaign is the second & final fundraising campaign for DFITW. The hiccups for the project happened in terms of location as the safety of the cast and crew is always the highest priority to Mr. Burkett.



The crowdfunding perks of this project are sure to make any horror fan cackle with glee.



This Indiegogo campaign started on May 19 and will close on July 18, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1pN3jpQ