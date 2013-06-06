Shawn Marco Launches New Job Application Site

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- A new job application site has been launched by Shawn Marco. Marco has extensive experience with helping people who are looking for work. The new website, , will help people navigate job applications with various companies. Most importantly, the website's team will provide feedback on the process of applying to different jobs with different companies.



Application guides for over 100 companies are now available on the site. Many of the application guides are for department stores, restaurants, grocery stores, and retail outlets across the United States. In addition, the website assists users with all levels of employment experience, so that a person looking for their first job and a retail manager looking for a new position get equal amounts of advice from the site. This is done by linking users to the pages where companies list open positions.



Each application guide provides information about a specific company, which will assist the user in the application process. The website also provides a step-by-step guide to completing online applications to specific companies. Since many people are turned down for interviews due to an error or small oversight in their applications, this will be an invaluable resource for those who are looking for work.



Job interview tips also feature heavily on the new website. Job seekers will be able to find information on how to present themselves to potential employers. Tips on attire, speech, and knowledge of the potential company that a person is applying for are given in various articles. In addition, the website encourages users to think about their own online presence on social media sites, which can sometimes make or break a potentially successful interview. Since more employers are researching the social media habits of job applicants, it can be prudent for job seekers to consider what they post on various social networking sites.



For people looking for work during the economic downturn, findajobapplication.com will serve as a great source of advice and information. The focus is on successfully applying to jobs and improving one's profile as a potential employee, which sets the website apart from sites which only advertise job vacancies. Since it does not focus solely on helping those seeking minimum-wage work, it will appeal to a broad spectrum of people looking to advance their current careers or switch into new ones. Over time, the website will hopefully expand to include more companies, as well as additional advice on navigating the current job market.



