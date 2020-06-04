Shawn Skillin Elected Vice President of Collaborative Practice San Diego – Website for Collaborative Professionals

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- San Diego family law attorney Shawn Skillin was recently elected vice president of the Collaborative Practice California, a state association of people involved in the divorce process.



Ms. Skillin has worked in family law for the past 24 years. She joined the Collaborative Practice California some years ago to collaborate with other professionals. The association has broadened her perspectives and improved her ability to help families work through a divorce.



"I am a strong believer in giving back. I joined Collaborative Practice California to learn and to share my experience and knowledge. I do believe the more you give, the more you will get back," she said. "Being elected president of the group is proof that I have contributed to the efforts. I appreciate the support the other members have in me by choosing me for this post."



As Vice-President, Ms. Skillin is in a support role for President-Elect George Richardson and President Don Blythe. She will help both implement their vision for the state association as they groom her for the lead role in two years.



"I know I have a lot to learn from George and Don and I am looking forward to it. I know they have best interests of Collaborative Practice California at heart. By working together, we can make the association stronger and better equipped to help the members succeed," she said.



Ms. Skillin is currently president of Collaborative Practice San Diego, having previously served as President-Elect for a year. Meredith Lewis, now a board member, was president.



"I thank Meredith for her leadership and the things she taught me about guiding the association. I will be calling on her in during year to get her advice and input," Ms. Skillin said.



Collaborative Practice California is a state-wide professional association of family law attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisers. Through the association, conferences, meetings and networking, the members learn more about family law in California and how to make the collaborative divorce process easier on families.



"Divorce is hard on everyone in the family, not just the two people separating. Children can be greatly affected. Collaborative divorce makes sure the children's needs are known and respected by everyone involved," Ms. Skillin said. "My parents divorced and I've been through a divorce, so I'm telling you from my own experience."



Collaborative Practice San Diego puts on a Divorce Options(TM) Workshop the first Saturday of the month. Visit https://www.collaborativepracticesandiego.com/divorce-options-workshop/ for more information.



For more information about Collaborative Practice California , visit https://www.cpcal.com/ .



About Shawn Skillin

Shawn has spent the last 36 years dealing with families in crisis. The most recent 24 years as a family lawyer, and the prior 12 years as an intensive care and trauma resuscitation nurse. In addition, Shawn is a child of divorce and has been through divorce herself. This unique combination of work and life experience gives her the ability to see all sides of your issues and concerns, including those of your children.



Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors working together to learn, practice, and promote Collaborative processes for problem solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues, with an eye toward preserving the emotional, as well as the financial, assets of the family. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



Media Contact

Collaborative Practice San Diego

11622 El Camino Real Ste 1042

San Diego CA 92130

(858) 472-4022

Business Email : CFLGSD@gmail.com

https://www.collaborativepracticesandiego.com