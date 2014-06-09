Media Authority Shawn Sudershan Chhabra Publications Celebrates Time Management Book's Successful Launch at Amazon

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Publisher's office at Mediaauthorityshawnchhabra.com congratulated the authors, Shawn Sudershan Chhabra Shawn Sudershan Chhabra celebrating the success of his “Time Management” book achieving number one spot on bestseller list.



ShawnChhabra.com, Publisher and promoter also shared few powerful book reviews from the Amazon book page.



Here is a praise for the book - "We've all heard that time is the one thing in life you can never get back. If you want to be “rich” in time, you've got to manage it very carefully, and it can be difficult to know where to start. Well, that’s no longer difficult. Start RIGHT HERE with Shawn Chhabra’s Time Management. You’ll be glad you did!" - -- Nick Nanton, Esq.



Spokesperson reminded that the book was published on May 8, 2014 under the title: Time Management - Stress Management, Life Management: Ideas, Tools, Tips, Hints and Habits, Time Management Tools, Productivity Resources and Techniques, ... ASIN: B00K84XOUQ (Time Life Health Stress Management Book)



The Spokesperson also reminded that author Shawn Sudershan Chhabra is also an expert Media Authority promoting his clients through “Citation Service of As-Seen-ON- NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX Service”. According to Media Authority Shawn Chhabra’s Spokesperson Jackie Harrington, “the Citation Service - to provide platform for people to be seen on NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX” will be available for purchase online at

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"We are very excited to offer the service of promoting Small Business Owner by quoting them in the national publications like NBC, CBS, ABC, & Fox," said Harrington. "We are able to get this done by utilizing a special insider’s website and a unique press release format to guarantee this, for any serious professional."



More About Media Authority Shawn Sudershan Chhabra

Founded in 2012, Media Authority Shawn Chhabra has helped many businesses and consumers with PR Media Promotions. The company's mission statement is "We make it possible for business owners & entrepreneurs to get into national publications like NBC, CBS, ABC, & Fox so they can become a celebrity in your field of expertise".



Business Owners & Entrepreneurs know how it’s hard to get into national publications like NBC, CBS, ABC, & Fox so one can become a celebrity in one's field of expertise?

This is solved by utilizing a special “insider’s” website and a unique press release format to guarantee this, for any serious professional.”



Who is this for? Authors, Speakers, Attorneys, CPAs, Business Coaches, Nutritionists, Health Coaches, Photographers, Chiropractors, Doctors, Natural Therapists, Yoga Teachers, Dance Teachers, Dentists, Small Business Owners, and Contractors can all benefit from this added authority.



To learn more about Media Authority Shawn Chhabra, one should call 1(866)356-0071 or visit them online at http://www.mediaauthorityshawnchhabra.com



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CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Authority Shawn (Sudershan) Chhabra

Attention: Shawn Chhabra

10272 Bach Blvd

SAINT LOUIS, MO 63132

Phone: 1-(866)356-0071

Website: http://www.mediaauthorityshawnchhabra.com

Email: shawn@itbrokers.com