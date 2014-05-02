Shazcor Lights-Up Walls with Sophisticated Wallpapers and Wall Coverings

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Over the past seven years Shazcor has established a reputation in Vancouver by completing numerous successful projects with prominent retailers, high-end restaurants to premiere residences. Apart from wall paper and wall covering projects, Shazcor also offers wall upholstery, painting and strata services.



Founded by Khuram Shazad, Shazcor strives to complete each and every service to perfection with no margin for error. "Shazcor was created to satisfy the demand for highly skilled installation of wallpapers and wall coverings in Vancouver. Shazcor's focus of is to stick with exacting standards, great attention to detail and reliable customer service, without a compromise," said the CEO of Shazcor, Khuram Shazad.



Regarded as one of the best in the business, Shazcor offers elegant designs with paper, naturally textured, specialty wallpapers and coverings. Shazcor implements the designs with Bamboo, Silk, linen, custom, hand printed, hand crafted wallpapers and other materials. Shazcor shows a lot of creativity in creating mural wallpapers virtually from images, designs or other sources. They bring out the creation using fine rated vinyl and advanced printing process.



Always aiming for the best results, Shazcor has shown the quality of their work with each and every contract they are involved in. Impressed with Shazcor, Mike McGregor/ Central West Project Management Inc. commented, "Khuram and his team have always delivered best quality workmanship on time and budget. They take full involvement from small wall covering repairs to full hotel and office tower projects. Khuram's professionalism is seen with his sense of project specifications and parameters, timelines and attention to detail. It is my pleasure to recommend Shazcor to anybody who asks me for referrals."



About Shazcor

Established in 2007, Shazcor is one of the leading services in installation of designer, custom and specialty wallpaper and wall coverings in Vancouver. Shazcor can handle all kinds of projects from repairs to installation services for commercial and residential buildings including homes, retailers' restaurants, mansions and even larger buildings. For further details, visit http://shazcor.com/



Contact Name: Khuram Shazad.

Address:

This Location is Not Open to the Public.

1285 West Broadway #600

Vancouver, BC V6H 3X8

Phone: (778)991-3294