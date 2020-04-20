Shazzle Announces Free Private Messaging App

Weymouth, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Weymouth, MA (April 15, 2020) – Shazzle, a leader in secure, private communications today announced the immediate availability of its ShazzleChat Android messaging application downloadable on Google Play. ShazzleChat delivers to a decentralized communications platform where each smartphone becomes a user's private messaging network eliminating man in the middle, device at rest, and aggregate server security breaches. No centralized record of the contents of messages are ever created with ShazzleChat, ever. Download ShazzleChat at www.shazzle.com/chat and on Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shazzle.nativechat . A version of ShazzleChat for iOS is currently in beta and accepting testers now at https://www.shazzle.com/beta-tester.php.



ShazzleChat unleashes the power of peer-to-peer connectivity to enable private communications including individual, group and social media outside of the centralized authority of Client and Server architecture by allowing users to serve content directly from their smartphone and connected devices.



Susha Perminova, Vice President at Shazzle commented, "ShazzleChat is unique in that we never receive or store copies of your messages. Instead the user is in total control of their privacy, with no need to trust anyone other than their intended receiver, and all without the limits on file size or content matter." Ms. Perminova added "This architecture ensures privacy because possession of communications is limited to the sender and the recipient only."



ShazzleChat messages reside only with the Sender and Recipient devices, Shazzle prevents data aggregation, data mining and discovery to which all web communications are exposed.



To download ShazzleChat for Android click HERE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shazzle.nativechat



To join ShazzleChat for iOS Beta click: HERE: https://www.shazzle.com/beta-tester.php



About Shazzle

Shazzle is THE Privacy Company. When Privacy Matters to you and your family. When you want to express yourself without ramifications. When your job could be affected by your social life. When you want to share with your friends and family without the public scrutiny. ShazzleChat connects you with your party(s) and never keeps record of your delivered content and never limits the amount of content you may deliver. We don't store your memories, they are yours, not ours. Our system is designed to keep us connecting you not recording or profiling you. Shazzle believes privacy is liberty. We do not store your information because we do not see or store your information. Our system is built to insure this does not happen. To learn more visit www.shazzle.com or email us at hello@shazzle.com