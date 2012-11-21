She-Q: New Book Reveals Why Women Should Mentor Men and Change the World.

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Following much anticipation, Michele Takei, Ph.D. is delighted to announce the launch of her new book.



‘She-Q: Why Women Should Mentor Men and Change the World’ draws on science and experience to propose that women are without doubt the superior sex.



“Women are far better able than men to integrate thinking and feeling. They are more rational, more moral, and more creative than males—and should no longer accept a male-defined world,” explains Takei. She continues, “Society's failure to recognize that fact has caused women to labor under a limited, male perspective, skewing their knowledge, capping their wisdom and separating them from Nature, themselves, and each other. But it doesn't have to be that way.”



Interweaving personal vignettes with broad-based research, the book marshals evidence from history, science, psychology and philosophy to underscore the validity of She-Q. It shows how the female brain works differently from the male brain, better integrating the left and right hemispheres so that She-Q transcends both IQ (intelligence quotient) and EQ (emotional intelligence).



“Laying out a new, feminine-based understanding of the way women and men think and behave, I demonstrate how women can apply this new-found knowledge to mentor the men in their lives—and achieve true equality,” Takei adds.



Highlights



- Proposes and explains a new theory of human understanding—She-Q



- Shows that female equality still exists only within a male-defined game where feminine qualities such as connection, feeling, empathy, compromise, and compassion are valued less than one-dimensional, power-based thinking



- Utilizes personal vignettes to illustrate She-Q in action



- Draws on the latest neurological and sociological research to demonstrate that women possess a wisdom that is different from and, in many ways, more advanced than the male-based perspective of knowledge



- Discusses ways in which women can use She-Q to mentor and change the men in their lives



‘SHE-Q’, published by Praeger, can be ordered directly from the publisher as well from Amazon.



About the Author

Michele Takei, PhD, holds a doctorate in transpersonal psychology and women's studies from Union Institute. She has been professor at numerous universities where she has taught courses in both traditional and transpersonal psychology. Takei has worked with thousands of women as the director of a single parent and homemaker program, as well as in her private psychological practice. She is the owner and trainer of MARI (Mandala Assessment Research Instrument), a Jungian-based psychological assessment based on symbols and colors.