Sheffield Solicitors Now Offering Free Initial Consultation to Clients

Sheffield, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Broomhill Solicitors, Victoria L Robinson Solicitors, known to be one of the most experienced and expert solicitors in Sheffield are now offering potential clients with free initial consultation. Being a prominent legal firm in Broomhill, VLR Solicitors offer learned services without unnecessary costs.



The Sheffield solicitors offer expert legal services like fixed fee conveyancing services for sales and purchases, probate sales and assents, re-mortgage, transfer of equity, purchasing freehold and title reconstruction, etc. amongst others.



VLR Solicitors also offer clients professional Will Writing/Drafting services. “We have the experience of drafting simple straightforward Wills as well as more complex Wills to include Inheritance Tax planning,” confirms a spokesperson from the firm.



The spokesperson further explains the probate services offered by VLR Solicitors the Conveyancing Solicitors. He states, “We deal with all aspects of obtaining a Grant of Representation in a sensitive and informative manner, whether there is a Will or the person has died intestate. We can deal with the administration of the estate ensuring all bequests are met or if there is no Will the estate is distributed in accordance with the rules of intestacy.”



The founder of the VLR Solicitors, Ms Victoria L Robinson, is among the most experienced solicitors in Broomhill. With her seven year rich experience in dealing with a large number of cases involving various laws, she qualified as a solicitor in 2005 and principally specialises in the area of probate/wills and conveyancing.



Victoria, with her firm, inclines to provide its clients with the most appropriate legal consultations. The firm treats its clients respectfully and understands their requirements well before offering them legal services.



About VLR Solicitors

Broomhill Solicitors, Victoria L Robinson Solicitors, commonly referred to as VLR Solicitors, is a legal services company providing reliable legal services like conveyancing, wills, and probate to its clients at reasonable fees. The company is a prominent name in Sheffield. It is an independent practice located in the leafy suburb of Broomhill with plenty of free off road parking.



Contact Information

Company Name: Victoria L Robinson Solicitors

Website: http://www.vlrsolicitors.co.uk/

Address: Redlands Business Park, 3-5 Tapton House Rd, Sheffield S10 5BY

Telephone: 0114 268 6882

Mobile: 07788239332

Email ID: info@vlrsolicitors.co.uk