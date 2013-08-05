Sheherazade Launch Turkish Hammam Towel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Sheherazade, New York City’s most highly regarded Middle Eastern boutique is delighted to announce the addition of their high quality Turkish Hammam Towel, in Blue Diamond, also, popularly known as a fouta or pestemal.



This Turkish Hammam towel is lightweight and versatile enough to be used as a beach towel, a bath towel, table linen, or simply a graceful throw to cover up an old piece of furniture. The added beauty of this piece is that it becomes softer and more absorbent with each wash. This soft and luxurious towel is affordably priced at $55.00



Rachid Ouassil, co-owner of Sheherazade states: “Our 100% Turkish cotton fouta is hand-woven in a distinct diamond pattern that pays tribute to the traditional craftsmanship and artistry of the Mediterranean. The lustrous sheen of this herringbone fouta creates an eye-catching display for any modern home. We’re pe?temal - obsessed, and often have a variety of styles/colors in stock.”



This specific design of pestemal are the same as those traditionally used at the turkish baths. They are lavishly large and each towel is hand-woven and finished with a carefully hand-knotted fringe.



Sheherazade offers a customized shopping experience designed to bring a touch of the orient to each shoppers home; through the magical enchantment of their array of wonderful pieces.



Set up by brothers Aziz and Rachid Ouassil, Sheherazade is fast gaining popularity in New York. The brothers take great pride in their boutique and frequently travel to faraway destinations such as Syria and Morocco in order to handpick the furnishings and home accessories found in their store.



For further information or to purchase this elegant Turkish Hammam towel visit: http://www.sheherazadehome.com



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

121 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Website: http://www.sheherazadehome.com